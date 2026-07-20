AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 17,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 176,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $90.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.84%.

Skyworks Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Articles from Yahoo Finance and Zacks say Skyworks has an impressive history of earnings beats and appears likely to top estimates again next quarter, reinforcing optimism around the stock ahead of earnings. Will Skyworks (SWKS) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Articles from Yahoo Finance and Zacks say Skyworks has an impressive history of earnings beats and appears likely to top estimates again next quarter, reinforcing optimism around the stock ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp published a set of fresh estimates for Skyworks, including FY2026 EPS of $3.64 and FY2027 EPS of $3.85, while keeping a Sector Weight rating. The updated forecasts suggest analysts are still modeling gradual improvement, but not a major bullish re-rating. KeyCorp estimates and rating update

KeyCorp published a set of fresh estimates for Skyworks, including FY2026 EPS of $3.64 and FY2027 EPS of $3.85, while keeping a Sector Weight rating. The updated forecasts suggest analysts are still modeling gradual improvement, but not a major bullish re-rating. Negative Sentiment: Other coverage points to recent pressure on Skyworks shares after a KeyBanc downgrade, with concerns around growth challenges, margin pressure, and customer concentration risks. What Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)'s Q3 2026 Earnings and KeyBanc Downgrade Mean For Shareholders

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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