AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,126 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,626,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,793,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,979,000 after purchasing an additional 188,226 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,639,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,259,000 after purchasing an additional 336,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,381,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,900,000 after purchasing an additional 206,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Cloudflare from $305 to $322 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. This kind of analyst upgrade can help support the stock. Morgan Stanley price target increase on Cloudflare

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Cloudflare from $305 to $322 and reiterated an rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. This kind of analyst upgrade can help support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare launched Precursor , a new bot-management product designed to detect sophisticated automated attacks in real time. The launch reinforces the company’s cybersecurity and privacy narrative, which is a key driver of investor optimism. Cloudflare launches Precursor

Cloudflare launched , a new bot-management product designed to detect sophisticated automated attacks in real time. The launch reinforces the company’s cybersecurity and privacy narrative, which is a key driver of investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Cloudflare as a beneficiary of rising demand for cybersecurity and AI infrastructure, and the stock has also been mentioned favorably in momentum-stock and “best cybersecurity stocks” roundups. Cloudflare momentum stock article

Recent commentary continues to highlight Cloudflare as a beneficiary of rising demand for cybersecurity and AI infrastructure, and the stock has also been mentioned favorably in momentum-stock and “best cybersecurity stocks” roundups. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent articles emphasize Cloudflare’s strong three-year run and rising fair-value estimates, but also note that the shares already trade at a rich valuation. That may limit near-term upside if growth does not keep accelerating. Cloudflare valuation article

Other recent articles emphasize Cloudflare’s strong three-year run and rising fair-value estimates, but also note that the shares already trade at a rich valuation. That may limit near-term upside if growth does not keep accelerating. Neutral Sentiment: The stock also got a “gains as market dips” mention, reflecting relative strength versus the broader market rather than a company-specific catalyst. Cloudflare gains as market dips article

Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total transaction of $7,506,418.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148,001.50. The trade was a 42.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.09, for a total value of $13,057,795.98. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 616,185 shares of company stock valued at $137,831,055 over the last three months. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Barclays raised their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded Cloudflare to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $277.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $291.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,111.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Cloudflare's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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