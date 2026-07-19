AIA Group Ltd Has $10.14 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 7.9%

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $384.27 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.00 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm's 50 day moving average is $469.31 and its 200 day moving average is $458.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys's revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price target on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Key Headlines Impacting Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark upgraded Synopsys (SNPS) to strong-buy , reinforcing a bullish long-term view on AI-driven demand for electronic design automation software. Zacks.com

Benchmark upgraded to , reinforcing a bullish long-term view on AI-driven demand for electronic design automation software. Positive Sentiment: Synopsys continues to have strong analyst support overall, with brokerage ratings averaging Moderate Buy and several recent price targets well above the current share price. American Banking News

Synopsys continues to have strong analyst support overall, with brokerage ratings averaging and several recent price targets well above the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: New commentary suggests the recent pullback may be a “buy the dip” opportunity, but that view is still based on technical support levels rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Trefis

New commentary suggests the recent pullback may be a “buy the dip” opportunity, but that view is still based on technical support levels rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: SNPS is falling alongside a broader chip and tech selloff, which is weighing on sentiment across the semiconductor group. Benzinga

SNPS is falling alongside a broader chip and tech selloff, which is weighing on sentiment across the semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about muted growth in Synopsys’s Design IP business and export-control headwinds, which may be limiting enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Quiver Quantitative

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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