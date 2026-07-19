AIA Group Ltd Has $14.11 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,425 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Danaher were worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Danaher alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $203.65 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $183.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.47. The company has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.Danaher's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is 30.95%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here