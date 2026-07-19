AIA Group Ltd Has $18.63 Million Holdings in Edison International $EIX

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,589 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.07% of Edison International worth $18,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 7,521,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $339,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $329,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,847 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1,118.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,601,327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $117,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,860 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,073,181 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $151,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.73.

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Edison International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $77.58 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Edison International has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $79.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Edison International's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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