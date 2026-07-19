AIA Group Ltd Has $19.69 Million Stake in Sempra Energy $SRE

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,622 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 99,246 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $19,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Sempra Energy by 79.5% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,013.10. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,261,207. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.9%

SRE stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is 89.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 target price on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.08.

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About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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