Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

AIA Group Ltd Has $4.65 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
EPAM Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,357 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,428,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,679,590 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $753,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 849.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 784,101 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $160,649,000 after buying an additional 701,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $235,188,000 after buying an additional 416,324 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $88.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $222.53. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. EPAM Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a "cautious" rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $199.00 to $167.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in EPAM Systems Right Now?

Before you consider EPAM Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EPAM Systems wasn't on the list.

While EPAM Systems currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
The chipmaker 148 times smaller than NVIDIA supplying Musk
The chipmaker 148 times smaller than NVIDIA supplying Musk
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines