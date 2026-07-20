AIA Group Ltd Has $4.65 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,357 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,428,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,679,590 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $753,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 849.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 784,101 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $160,649,000 after buying an additional 701,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $235,188,000 after buying an additional 416,324 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $88.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $222.53. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. EPAM Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a "cautious" rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $199.00 to $167.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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