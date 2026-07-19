AIA Group Ltd Has $477.84 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,892 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 142,126 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 6.9% of AIA Group Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.13% of Invesco QQQ worth $477,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $924,000. Hegarty Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $2,212,000. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $695.33 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $720.41 and its 200 day moving average is $653.13. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $551.68 and a 12 month high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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