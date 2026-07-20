AIA Group Ltd Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,823 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,942 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,053,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,389,000 after purchasing an additional 111,944 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,804,000 after purchasing an additional 63,637 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,239,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,055,000 after buying an additional 899,469 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,599,000 after buying an additional 98,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,022,009 shares of the company's stock worth $73,493,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $79.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Trip.com Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.20.

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Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Trip.com Group's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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