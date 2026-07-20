AIA Group Ltd Purchases 11,782 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 160.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 737.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 159,189 shares of the company's stock worth $21,086,000 after buying an additional 140,179 shares in the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,161,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $3,312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,962,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of J opened at $131.88 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.68 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. The trade was a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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