AIA Group Ltd Raises Stake in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 310.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,329 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Biogen were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $205.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.05 and a twelve month high of $219.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Biogen's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reiterated a "reduce" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research lowered Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $231.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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