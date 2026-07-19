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AIA Group Ltd Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Home Depot logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,099 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $339.22 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $338.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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