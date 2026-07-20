AIA Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,247 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,099 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Roblox were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,042 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

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Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $51.71 on Monday. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roblox unveiled Build , a new AI-powered creation tool inside its mobile app that lets users describe a game idea in plain language and have AI generate a playable starting point. The feature could boost creator activity, engagement, and long-term platform growth. Article Title

Roblox unveiled , a new AI-powered creation tool inside its mobile app that lets users describe a game idea in plain language and have AI generate a playable starting point. The feature could boost creator activity, engagement, and long-term platform growth. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage from TechCrunch, Business Insider, and Yahoo Finance reinforced the same theme: Roblox is pushing deeper into AI-driven game creation, which may appeal to investors looking for new monetization and user-growth catalysts. Article Title

Additional coverage from TechCrunch, Business Insider, and Yahoo Finance reinforced the same theme: Roblox is pushing deeper into AI-driven game creation, which may appeal to investors looking for new monetization and user-growth catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms issued reminders about the August 7 lead-plaintiff deadline in the ongoing securities class action, and some notices said the alleged class period has been expanded. These updates add legal overhang but mostly repeat information already circulating in the market. Article Title

Several law firms issued reminders about the August 7 lead-plaintiff deadline in the ongoing securities class action, and some notices said the alleged class period has been expanded. These updates add legal overhang but mostly repeat information already circulating in the market. Negative Sentiment: The securities-fraud lawsuit and related investor alerts likely pressured sentiment because they raise the risk of legal costs, management distraction, and potential reputational damage for Roblox. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Roblox from $47.50 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Roblox

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,512 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $258,718.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 422,248 shares in the company, valued at $24,211,700.32. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $2,292,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,588,249.92. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 161,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,990 in the last ninety days. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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