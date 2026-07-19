AIA Group Ltd Sells 110,922 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,381 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 110,922 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Walmart were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Services boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 10,909 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total transaction of $2,566,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,193,995 shares in the company, valued at $554,488,078.95. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,145 shares of company stock worth $10,691,920. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $114.24 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average is $122.04. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.43 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $909.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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