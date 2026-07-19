AIA Group Ltd Sells 2,227 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

AIA Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,397 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.7% of AIA Group Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $50,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,178.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,249.45. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,118.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,036.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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