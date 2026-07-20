AIA Group Ltd Sells 28,502 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,931 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,502 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 17.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Zoetis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $120.83.

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Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $76.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $160.48. The company's 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

More Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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