AIA Group Ltd Sells 29,139 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,315 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 29,139 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Illumina were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,101,173 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $2,636,483,000 after buying an additional 124,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,190,114 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $811,895,000 after acquiring an additional 190,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,126 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $580,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,047 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $375,260,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,747,986 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $360,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $184.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $167.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,360. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $463,146,860.76. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $156.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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