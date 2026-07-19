AIA Group Ltd Sells 30,809 Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,096 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,809 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.07% of H World Group worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H World Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $888,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H World Group by 81.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,881,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in H World Group in the second quarter worth about $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company's stock.

H World Group Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Weiss Ratings cut H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on H World Group

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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