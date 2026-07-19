AIA Group Ltd Sells 8,589 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,336 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 8,589 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,570,096,000 after acquiring an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $942,542,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,052 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $672,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,570,227 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $601,899,000 after acquiring an additional 257,483 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,490,010 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $571,151,000 after purchasing an additional 144,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $413.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $407.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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