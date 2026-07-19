AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,564 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $9,457,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.5%

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $953.13 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $692.02 and a one year high of $1,034.96. The business's fifty day moving average is $912.84 and its 200 day moving average is $933.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is 29.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore set a $1,064.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,037.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,027.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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