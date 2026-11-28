Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,381 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 535,328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $23,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. United Southern Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $911,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 519 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,536 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,581,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Weiss Ratings downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $320.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $335.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, insider Kurt Lefevere sold 450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.86, for a total value of $142,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,141.10. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:APD opened at $319.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $298.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $324.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.61. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is 304.20%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals is an industrial gases company founded in 1940. It produces and supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, argon and helium, along with related equipment and technologies. Its products are used in manufacturing and processing operations across a range of industries. The company serves customers in sectors including energy, chemicals, metals, electronics, food and healthcare. It supplies gases through on-site production systems, bulk deliveries and packaged-gas offerings, and provides related services and technologies for industrial processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report).

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