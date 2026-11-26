Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,020,962 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 372,531 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.3% of Dodge & Cox's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dodge & Cox owned 4.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $2,509,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. State Street Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,161,451 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,597,451,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $5,370,093,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,443,531 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,290,801,000 after buying an additional 556,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 326.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,348,573 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $927,010,000 after buying an additional 2,563,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,521,469 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $732,461,000 after acquiring an additional 213,340 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $314.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $324.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.61. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is presently 304.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a "hold" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $320.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $335.59.

View Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, insider Kurt Lefevere sold 450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.86, for a total transaction of $142,587.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,141.10. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals is an industrial gases company founded in 1940. It produces and supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, argon and helium, along with related equipment and technologies. Its products are used in manufacturing and processing operations across a range of industries. The company serves customers in sectors including energy, chemicals, metals, electronics, food and healthcare. It supplies gases through on-site production systems, bulk deliveries and packaged-gas offerings, and provides related services and technologies for industrial processes.

Further Reading

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