Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,291 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Airbnb were worth $30,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 190,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $140.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.77. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABNB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total transaction of $3,615,577.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,738,651.20. This trade represents a 67.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total transaction of $7,317,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 170,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,092.40. This represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 399,075 shares of company stock valued at $52,168,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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