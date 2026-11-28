Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 2,848.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,895 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 908,021 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Airbnb worth $150,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Airbnb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,208 shares of the company's stock worth $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $998,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, DRH Investments Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 35,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CAO David Bernstein sold 1,743 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $321,374.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,772,723.28. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,739 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $475,709.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,807,634.80. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 196,909 shares of company stock worth $36,032,783 in the last 90 days. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $178.71 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $197.87. The stock has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.16 and a 200 day moving average of $151.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Airbnb from $193.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc. operates an online marketplace that connects people seeking places to stay with hosts offering accommodations. Its listings include entire homes, private and shared rooms, and other distinctive lodging options, available for short- and longer-term stays. The company also offers experiences and services in select destinations, giving guests ways to book activities and services alongside accommodations. Airbnb serves a global community of hosts and guests across countries and regions worldwide.

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