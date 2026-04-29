Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,439 shares of the company's stock after selling 484,145 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises 0.6% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $17,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Airbnb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Citizens Jmp raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total transaction of $7,317,280.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 170,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,092.40. The trade was a 25.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $491,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 394,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,657,085.41. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 399,075 shares of company stock valued at $52,168,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ABNB opened at $139.04 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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