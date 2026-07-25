Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,081 shares of the company's stock after selling 115,358 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,754 shares of the company's stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company's stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company's stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.65.

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Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $141.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $12,884,646.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,803,669.70. This trade represents a 87.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $43,772,452.29. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,622,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $389,250,550.36. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,231,864 shares of company stock valued at $308,474,278. 27.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

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