Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,928 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,852 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 0.8% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company's stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $2,785,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 223,291 shares of the company's stock worth $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 235,557 shares of the company's stock worth $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,595,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $389,267,850. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $555,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 445,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,907,372.90. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,231,864 shares of company stock worth $308,474,278 over the last ninety days. 27.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Down 0.6%

Airbnb stock opened at $144.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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