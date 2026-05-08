Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,249 shares of the company's stock after selling 554,822 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Airbnb were worth $32,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,295,288 shares of the company's stock worth $4,649,814,000 after acquiring an additional 649,323 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,383 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,937 shares of the company's stock worth $518,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,338 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,672,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,243 shares of the company's stock worth $459,649,000 after acquiring an additional 555,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.00.

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Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $140.46 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $147.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total value of $3,615,577.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,738,651.20. This represents a 67.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total transaction of $7,317,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 170,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,092.40. The trade was a 25.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 457,075 shares of company stock valued at $60,358,795. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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