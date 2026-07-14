Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Stock Holdings Lessened by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,668 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,560,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $43,772,452.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,622,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $389,250,550.36. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $12,884,646.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,669.70. This represents a 87.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,325,429 shares of company stock valued at $321,925,435. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business's fifty day moving average price is $138.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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