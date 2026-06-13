Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Position Boosted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 124.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 467.7% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 251,322 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 74,791 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 71.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 499,097 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $37,812,000 after purchasing an additional 71,173 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $133.50 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $165.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

View Our Latest Report on AKAM

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

See Also

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