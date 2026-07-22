Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,464,793 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after acquiring an additional 349,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.39% of Akamai Technologies worth $397,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rexford Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 444 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $124.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.14 and a 200-day moving average of $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $165.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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