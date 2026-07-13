Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,879 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,206 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.24% of Akamai Technologies worth $39,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $126.19 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $165.45. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,486.46. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,099.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $156.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Akamai Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Akamai Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Akamai Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here