Atreides Management LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after acquiring an additional 997,561 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Atreides Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 1.32% of Akamai Technologies worth $202,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,046,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $181,508,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $159,564,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $80,964,630. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $75,654,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $160.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $135.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $165.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.470-6.680 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $257,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,321,216. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO F. Leighton bought 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.08 per share, with a total value of $2,552,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,963 shares in the company, valued at $217,801,652.04. This represents a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,235 shares of company stock worth $1,732,023. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, cybersecurity and content delivery services to businesses and other organizations. Its distributed network helps deliver websites, applications and media, while its security products are designed to protect digital services, applications and infrastructure from threats such as distributed denial-of-service attacks. The company also offers cloud computing and edge services, enabling customers to run workloads and process data closer to users. Its offerings include application and API security, zero-trust access and cloud infrastructure services.

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