Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,116 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. MSCI comprises 1.4% of Alamar Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Get MSCI alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,560,000. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its position in shares of MSCI by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,406,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,636,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $715.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $615.00 price objective on MSCI in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 target price on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on MSCI from $730.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $709.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE MSCI opened at $570.00 on Thursday. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $501.08 and a 1 year high of $644.77. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $597.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a net margin of 40.74%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

MSCI News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,941,357.92. The trade was a 29.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MSCI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MSCI wasn't on the list.

While MSCI currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here