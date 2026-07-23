Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,017 McKesson Corporation $MCK

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:MCK opened at $813.95 on Thursday. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $637.00 and a 12-month high of $999.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $776.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $838.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The company had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from McKesson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is 8.53%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.56, for a total transaction of $6,715,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,081.64. This represents a 58.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,388 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $1,817,482.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,768.10. This trade represents a 43.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,262,035. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key McKesson News

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on McKesson from $1,050.00 to $925.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on McKesson from $1,012.00 to $989.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded McKesson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $959.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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