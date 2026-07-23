Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,603 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. Workday accounts for 1.2% of Alamar Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Workday by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Workday by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the software maker's stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $130,530.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 73,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,962.42. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $14,699,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at $14,364,400.26. The trade was a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 875,020 shares of company stock worth $113,938,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Workday from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Workday from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Workday from $206.00 to $151.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Down 6.2%

WDAY opened at $132.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's fifty day moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average is $142.43. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $110.36 and a one year high of $249.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Positive Sentiment: Workday launched Workday Learning, powered by Sana , now generally available as an AI-native learning experience built on Workday’s trusted data, adding another AI-focused offering that could support longer-term customer adoption and product momentum. Article Title

Workday launched , now generally available as an AI-native learning experience built on Workday’s trusted data, adding another AI-focused offering that could support longer-term customer adoption and product momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Workday also announced details for Rising 2026 , its annual customer conference, highlighting new AI themes such as agentic HR and agentic finance; this reinforces the company’s AI strategy but is not an immediate financial catalyst. Article Title

Workday also announced details for , its annual customer conference, highlighting new AI themes such as agentic HR and agentic finance; this reinforces the company’s AI strategy but is not an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Shares have been weighed down by bearish analyst calls , including a Morgan Stanley downgrade to Underweight and a lower price target, with concerns that AI-driven growth will ramp gradually and that Workday’s core business is still slowing. Article Title

Shares have been weighed down by , including a Morgan Stanley downgrade to Underweight and a lower price target, with concerns that AI-driven growth will ramp gradually and that Workday’s core business is still slowing. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put option activity suggests traders are positioning for more downside, which can add to negative sentiment around the stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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