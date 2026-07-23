Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Workiva Inc. $WK

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,470 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Workiva accounts for 1.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Workiva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Workiva by 82.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Workiva by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Workiva by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 413 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $49,690.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,311.38. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.77% of the company's stock.

Workiva Price Performance

WK stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $247.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 1.53%.The business's revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Zacks Research cut Workiva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Workiva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workiva from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Workiva from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Workiva

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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