Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Elastic makes up 1.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Elastic by 3,181.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 525 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 551 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 18,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $1,118,193.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 360,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,821,842.57. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 9,485 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $574,885.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 128,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,784,687.79. This trade represents a 6.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 110,099 shares of company stock worth $6,673,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic N.V. has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $96.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 21.14%.The company had revenue of $450.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $446.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Elastic's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.210-3.290 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Elastic from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on Elastic in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Elastic from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESTC

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

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