Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. Airbnb comprises approximately 1.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,564 shares of the company's stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 223,291 shares of the company's stock worth $30,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 235,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,595,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,267,850. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $555,037.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 445,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,907,372.90. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,231,864 shares of company stock worth $308,474,278. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.65.

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Airbnb Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $140.05 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $139.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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