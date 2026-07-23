Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.60 Million Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,683 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,599,000. Sandisk comprises about 6.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDK. Argus started coverage on shares of Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,820.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sandisk Trading Up 0.6%

SNDK stock opened at $1,599.27 on Thursday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,354.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,748.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,075.37. The stock has a market cap of $236.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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