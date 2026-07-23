Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,075 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Block by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $10,426,957.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,032,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $156,153,961.90. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $606,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 463,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,743,450. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 323,300 shares of company stock valued at $24,742,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Block Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Block stock opened at $77.52 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company's fifty day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.92.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Block's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Clear Str raised shares of Block to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.13.

View Our Latest Report on Block

Block Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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