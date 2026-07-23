Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rubrik by 266.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,025 shares of the company's stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 1st quarter valued at $19,815,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Price Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.10. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBRK. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rubrik from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rubrik from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rubrik from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rubrik news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $1,084,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 303,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,679,418.38. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $330,654.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 125,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,416,668.10. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 291,321 shares of company stock valued at $24,074,426 over the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

See Also

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