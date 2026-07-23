Alamar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. Intapp makes up 1.4% of Alamar Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Intapp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 8,653 shares of the company's stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its stake in Intapp by 6.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 5,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $365,066.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 233,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,845,472.64. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intapp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intapp

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $47.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.The firm had revenue of $146.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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