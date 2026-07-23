Alamar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,214 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 1.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 230,034 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $52,506,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 259.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,252,434 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $284,941,000 after acquiring an additional 904,468 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 575.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,496 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 84,831 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $200.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $187.00 and a 12-month high of $252.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is 31.87%.

Key Stories Impacting TE Connectivity

Here are the key news stories impacting TE Connectivity this week:

Positive Sentiment: TE Connectivity posted Q3 EPS of $2.94, topping estimates, with revenue up 13.8% year over year and record sales of $5.16 billion, showing solid demand across its businesses. PRNewswire earnings release

TE Connectivity posted Q3 EPS of $2.94, topping estimates, with revenue up 13.8% year over year and record sales of $5.16 billion, showing solid demand across its businesses. Positive Sentiment: The company issued fourth-quarter guidance above consensus, calling for EPS of $3.05 and revenue of about $5.3 billion, signaling continued momentum into the next quarter. Reuters outlook article

The company issued fourth-quarter guidance above consensus, calling for EPS of $3.05 and revenue of about $5.3 billion, signaling continued momentum into the next quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to strong AI-related and industrial demand as key drivers, suggesting the company is benefiting from secular growth trends rather than a one-quarter rebound. TipRanks earnings call summary

Management pointed to strong AI-related and industrial demand as key drivers, suggesting the company is benefiting from secular growth trends rather than a one-quarter rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Investors also noted unusual call-option activity ahead of the results, which may reflect rising speculation around the earnings release rather than a fundamental change. U.S. News stock page

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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