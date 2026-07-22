Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,236 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 298,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Alamos Gold worth $62,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,565,941 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $678,291,000 after buying an additional 332,335 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,679,980 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $74,757,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.9% during the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 197,463 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35,463 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company's stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 51.24% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Alamos Gold's payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alamos Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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