Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 730,014 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Alarm.com were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 6.8% in the first quarter. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 30.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the software maker's stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $954,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 85.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 483,486 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 222,563 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alarm.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALRM

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.53.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.94 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.810 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $369,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,547,226.77. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 6,073 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $265,875.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 324,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,221,582.76. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 31,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,505 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company's interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

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