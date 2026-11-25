Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report) by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,496,975 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,292,690 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.21% of Alaska Air Group worth $96,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. AlphaGrep UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaGrep UK Ltd now owns 14,221 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Composition Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.3%

ALK opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $60.63. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group is an airline holding company whose operations include Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and regional carrier Horizon Air. Its businesses provide scheduled passenger and air-cargo services, along with related travel offerings. Based in Seattle, the group serves destinations across the United States and connects travelers to locations in Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Pacific, including Hawaii. Its airlines operate under their respective brands and serve a mix of domestic and international routes.

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