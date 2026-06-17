Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $7.19 Million Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 242,300 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $7,187,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Delek US as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Delek US by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,774 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $390,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Delek US by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,190 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Delek US by 3,979.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Delek US Price Performance

Delek US stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.09%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Vicky Sutil sold 3,061 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $140,806.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,436,994. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $227,842.30. Following the sale, the director owned 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,863.80. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,996. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Delek US from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delek US from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Delek US from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Delek US

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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