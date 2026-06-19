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Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Clearwater Analytics logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Alberta Investment Management Corp disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in Clearwater Analytics, buying 574,200 shares worth about $13.85 million and representing roughly 0.20% of the company.
  • Institutional ownership remains significant, with several other hedge funds also adding to positions and 50.10% of Clearwater Analytics stock currently held by institutional investors.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed: the stock’s consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $25.19, while insiders have been net sellers, including notable recent sales by Subi Sethi and Scott Stanley Erickson.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 574,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,850,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Clearwater Analytics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company's stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWAN. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $24.55 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clearwater Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 19,858 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $472,620.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 388,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,240,492.80. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 18,790 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $447,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 155,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,691,832.20. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 809,511 shares of company stock worth $19,601,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $24.43. The company's 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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