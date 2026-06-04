Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,533,158 shares of the company's stock after selling 369,021 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies comprises about 2.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.88% of Albertsons Companies worth $77,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,524 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company's stock.

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Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ACI opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $22.78.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.49 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 0.26%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Albertsons Companies's dividend payout ratio is 212.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACI. Weiss Ratings lowered Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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